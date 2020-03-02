Listen to Grimes’ first show of her six-month BBC Radio 1 residency

Grimes kicked off her six-month residency at BBC Radio 1 last night (March 1), playing tracks by the likes of Caroline Polacheck, Aphex Twin and Vangelis.

The musician described the theme of her first show as “sci-fi baby, or weird science fiction and electronic music for babies”.

“I really think babies need more exposure to electronic and experimental music, and obviously that’s the kind of music I make and the kind of music I love,” Grimes said of the show’s theme.

Across an hour-long show, Grimes played a selection of her favourite tracks and also aired her own song ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’. You can listen back to the show here.

The full tracklist for Grimes’ first Radio 1 show was as follows:

Caroline Polacheck – ‘The Gate’

Lane 8 And Yotto – ‘I/Y’

Lilly Palmer – ‘Listen To Me’

Vangelis – ‘Rachel’s Song’

Purity Ring – ‘Stadew’

The Postal Service – ‘Such Great Heights’

Rival Consoles – ‘Dreamer Wake’

Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’

Aphex Twin – ‘Finger Bib’

Pachenga Boys – ‘Time’

Vera Lynn – ‘We’ll Meet Again’

The residency comes after the release of Grimes’ fifth album ‘Miss Anthropocene’ last month, which was followed by a colourful new video for the track ‘Idoru’.

Speaking about the album in a fan Q&A on YouTube, Grimes revealed that the record initially started out as a double album.

“‘Miss_Anthropocene’ was a double disc album and I really do need to release a second disc because it is very strong,” she said during the discussion.