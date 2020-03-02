News Music News

Listen to Grimes’ first show of her six-month BBC Radio 1 residency

The theme was "weird science fiction and electronic music for babies"

Patrick Clarke
Grimes
Grimes CREDIT: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Grimes kicked off her six-month residency at BBC Radio 1 last night (March 1), playing tracks by the likes of Caroline Polacheck, Aphex Twin and Vangelis.

The musician described the theme of her first show as “sci-fi baby, or weird science fiction and electronic music for babies”.

“I really think babies need more exposure to electronic and experimental music, and obviously that’s the kind of music I make and the kind of music I love,” Grimes said of the show’s theme.

Advertisement

Across an hour-long show, Grimes played a selection of her favourite tracks and also aired her own song ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’. You can listen back to the show here.

The full tracklist for Grimes’ first Radio 1 show was as follows:

Caroline Polacheck – ‘The Gate’
Lane 8 And Yotto – ‘I/Y’
Lilly Palmer – ‘Listen To Me’
Vangelis – ‘Rachel’s Song’
Purity Ring – ‘Stadew’
The Postal Service – ‘Such Great Heights’
Rival Consoles – ‘Dreamer Wake’
Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’
Aphex Twin – ‘Finger Bib’
Pachenga Boys – ‘Time’
Vera Lynn – ‘We’ll Meet Again’

The residency comes after the release of Grimes’ fifth album ‘Miss Anthropocene’ last month, which was followed by a colourful new video for the track ‘Idoru’.

Speaking about the album in a fan Q&A on YouTube, Grimes revealed that the record initially started out as a double album.

Advertisement

“‘Miss_Anthropocene’ was a double disc album and I really do need to release a second disc because it is very strong,” she said during the discussion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.