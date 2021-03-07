Grimes has reportedly signed to Columbia Records, according to a Billboard source.

A report claims that she’s made the switch to a major label, leaving 4AD, the label she released her most successful projects to date, ‘Visions’ (2012), ‘Art Angels’ (2015) and ‘Miss Anthropocene’ (2020).

In 2018, Grimes hit out at 4AD, promising that ‘Miss Anthropocene’ would be her “final album for my shit label” and looked forward to its follow-up, which she said would be “my first album on a label of my choosing which im crazy stoked about”. She later apologised for the message.

Prior to 4AD, Grimes was signed to Canadian indie label Arbutus Records, which she released the albums ‘Geidi Primes’ and ‘Halfaxa’ – both of which arrived in 2010.

Billboard noted that both Grimes and Columbia Records declined to comment. NME has reached out to representatives of Grimes for comment.

Last week, Grimes sold 10 exclusive pieces of crypto art, dubbed WarNymph Collection Vol.1, for a total of $5.8 million.

The digital artwork was presented in the form of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. The nature of the medium means that each token is unique, not able to be replicated, and not able to be exchanged for another token.

Some of her crypto art – which she created with her brother Mac Boucher – was also accompanied by exclusive music from the star, including songs titled ‘Mars Theme’, ‘Ærythe’, and ‘Anhedonia’.

Meanwhile, Grimes and Lil Uzi Vert have said they’re planning on getting “brain chips” together after striking up an unlikely friendship.

The bizarre pledge came about over the weekend when Lil Uzi tweeted “Neuralink” – a reference to Elon Musk’s start-up firm that aims to develop implant a computer interface in the human brain to provide long-term treatment for neurological conditions such as dementia.

“Let’s get brain chips,” Grimes replied, prompting Lil Uzi to agree: “I’m ready when we doing it?”

But far from being a joke, Grimes suggested she already has the idea planned out, as she suggested: ” Let’s aim for chips by 2022. it’s experimental surgery but if it succeeds we’ll have the knowledge of the Gods haha.”