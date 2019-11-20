Grimes: “I think live music is going to be obsolete soon”
She also spoke about the end of human-made art
Grimes has spoken about the impact of technological developments on live music in a new interview.
The artist, who now wants to be referred to as c, told Sean Carroll’s Mindscape podcast that she believes the landscape will change because people “don’t actually want the real world”.
“As a performer, I hate the potential of failure in front of a giant audience,” she told Caroll.
c went on to detail her idea of using a new digital avatar (possibly named “War Nymph”) as well as how she is “back into breaking the rules” for her forthcoming record.
For her last album, 2015’s ‘Art Angels’, the musician said she wanted to make a record that would “make it clear that I could play with the boys”. The “male-dominated” world of producing, she added, presented her with a challenge with which to prove her skills.
“I was a bit more rule-abiding in that album than I would have liked,” she said, before concluding that ‘Miss_Anthropocene’ is her “best work for sure” and “sounds less like other music”.
Last week, Grimes released two versions of her new song ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’.