Grimes: “I think live music is going to be obsolete soon”

She also spoke about the end of human-made art

Grimes has spoken about the impact of technological developments on live music in a new interview.

The artist, who now wants to be referred to as c, told Sean Carroll’s Mindscape podcast that she believes the landscape will change because people “don’t actually want the real world”.

“I think live music is going to be obsolete soon,” she said. c also stated that “DJs get paid more than real musicians”.

“It’s kinda like Instagram or whatever,” she continued. “People are actually just gravitating towards the clean, finished, fake world. Everyone wants to be in a simulation. They don’t actually want the real world. Even if they think they do and everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, cool, live music!’ if you actually look at actual numbers of things, everyone’s gravitating towards the shimmery perfected Photoshop world.”

“As a performer, I hate the potential of failure in front of a giant audience,” she told Caroll.

Addressing the topic of artists’ access to and the affordability to physical musical equipment, c added that she feels the world will be hit “a singularity point in 5 or 10 years where you won’t need really anything” but that “there’s things right now that just don’t sound as good if you don’t have hardware.”

Elsewhere in the interview the 31-year-old spoke about “the end of art, human art” in the context of the takeover of AI creativity. “Once there’s actually AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), they’re gonna be so much better at making art than us…once AI can totally master science and art, which could happen in the next 10 years, probably more like 20 or 30 years.”