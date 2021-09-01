Grimes isn’t on ‘Chromatica’ remix album because of “sibling rivalry” with BloodPop

Grimes has taken to Twitter to explain why she isn’t featured on Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ remix album ‘Dawn of Chromatica’ – blaming a “sibling rivalry” between her and executive producer BloodPop.

Released September 3, ‘Dawn of Chromatica’ will see the likes of Ashnikko, Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Bree Runway and Dorian Electra rework tracks from the original record. According to BloodPop, “it’s insanely good”.

Back in July, Grimes self-confirmed her involvement in the project during a live-stream, selling fans: “I missed the deadline but it got moved back so now we can do my monologue”. However, when the album was announced this week, Grimes did not feature among the guests on the tracklist.

One fan took to Twitter to ask the hyperpop star what happened, to which she replied: “Bloodpop and I have subling rivalry issues and our immaturity led to the song not being completed.”

She continued: “Also he’s mad at me for taping a picture of myself above his bed and when he removed the picture the tape ripped off the paint. He shud have left it.”

However BloodPop has taken to Twitter to dispute her claims, adding: “Not completed as in not started – she was too busy making Tik toks about the silence of mimes??? Very weird IMO – also it actually left serious dry wall damage as she used duck tape.”

A brief back-and-forth followed, with Grimes saying she was never sent the track in the first place, “U just said scream in mic and send with no music behind – that makes no sense” before claiming “the mimes need a voice and i am that voice.”

Recently, Grimes took to TikTok to defend her boyfriend Elon Musk, captioning a ‘Is he hot or…’ video with the message “Stop harassing me on this app over fake news and I am not my bf’s spokesperson.”

It comes after she had to tell people that Musk doesn’t fund her career. After asking for feedback on a new song, one fan asked Grimes why she bothers with a label. “Need to get out of the gate-keeping of indie music and I need $ for music videos etc haha contrary to popular belief my bf doesn’t fund my career,” she replied.