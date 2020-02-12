Grimes’ latest single ‘Delete Forever’ sounds a bit like Oasis (yes, really)

Grimes has shared ‘Delete Forever’, another cut from her forthcoming fifth album ‘Miss_Anthropocene’.

The acoustic guitar-led song initially plays out like an early Oasis off-cut before vocal samples and banjo trills are spliced in the mix. Listen below.

Grimes told Zane Lowe’s Apple Music Beats 1 show that she wrote the song on the night Lil Peep died.

“I mean, the song is pretty, it’s a pretty bummer song. Oh my God, I’m so bad at talking about this song. I guess it’s kind of about the opioid epidemic and that kinda thing ’cause I’ve had quite a few friends actually pass away in particular one friend when I was like 18 passed away from complications related to opioid addiction,” she said.

“It’s just like artists keep dying and stuff so, I wrote this song on the night Lil Peep died or whatever ’cause I just got super-super triggered by that.”

‘Delete Forever’ follows Grimes’ recent singles ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth’, ‘My Name is Dark’, ‘Violence’ and 2018’s standalone track ‘We Appreciate Power’.

The Canadian soloist also recently debuted album track ‘4ÆM’, which features on the Cyberpunk 2077 game soundtrack.

In other news, Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) announced last month that she is pregnant with her first child.

The artist took to Instagram on January 8 to post an image of herself with a baby superimposed onto her stomach.

With no caption to accompany the photograph, many fans in the comments section suspected that it could be a new piece of concept art for the musician’s upcoming album. But Boucher has since posted more updates, including asking her followers how they dealt with their first pregnancy.

“Wow I’m starting to feel bad haha… how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal,” she wrote in a post dated January 31.

“Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. What were yalls experience w this stuff like?”

‘Miss_Anthropocene’ is released on February 21.