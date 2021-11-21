Grimes likens being famous to “an emotionally abusive relationship”

Grimes has discussed the difficulties of facing criticism online, likening being famous to “an emotionally abusive relationship”.

Back in September, the singer and producer and her former partner Elon Musk announced that they had “semi-separated” after three years together.

Musk told Page Six: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”

In a new message posted to Twitter, Grimes discussed the idea of being famous, which has increased significantly for herself through her relationship with Musk, saying that she doesn’t want to be famous anymore.

“I just have literally zero interest in being famous anymore,” she wrote. “My job requires being on social media.

“It’s equivalent to an emotionally abusive relationship to hear countless times throughout the day about what a failure I am.. just in order to do my job on the most basic level.”

Last month, Grimes revealed that she deliberately staged a photo in order to trick paparazzi who were following her.

Grimes was snapped posing with a copy of Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto after which the photograph made headlines in light of her recent split from billionaire Musk.

Writing on Twitter, Grimes said: “Paparazzi followed me [to] a shoot so I tried [to] think what I could do that would yield the most Onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha.”

After her split with Musk, Grimes shared a new song called ‘Love’ via her Instagram account.

The musician explained in the post’s accompanying caption that she wrote and produced the song this week “in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced this week”.