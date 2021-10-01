Grimes, Lil Nas X and more to release TikTok NFTs

Grimes, Lil Nas X and more artists are teaming up with TikTok to release a selection of NFTs.

They’ll be released as part of an event called ‘TikTok Moments’ and will be inspired by six “culturally significant’ TikTok videos which will take the form of one-of-a-kind NFTs.

TikTok is set to auction the tokens weekly throughout October according to The Verge.

Speaking about the project, TikTok said: “Proceeds will largely go directly to the creators and NFT artists involved,” although no further details about the auction have yet been released.

Recently, Lil Nas X revealed some collaborations he had in mind for ‘Montero’, his debut studio album released last month (September 17).

In a Twitter Q&A conducted by the artist yesterday, Lil Nas X fielded questions from fans who used the hashtag #askMONTERO.

One user asked if he would ever collaborate with Lady Gaga, to which Lil Nas X responded: “Yes I actually wanted a song with her on the album but i never finished writing to it & sending it to her.”

Another user asked about the song Lil Nas X had sent to Nicki Minaj in hopes of a feature, which he’d revealed he’d done in an interview with The Breakfast Club, to no response. The song was the single ‘Industry Baby’, Lil Nas X said, which ultimately got a guest verse from Jack Harlow.

In a three-star review of ‘Montero’, NME’s El Hunt wrote that Lil Nas X asserts himself “as an artist with serious creative pull” by “nonchalantly inviting some of the biggest names in contemporary music along for the party”.

Meanwhile, Grimes shared a new song called ‘Love’ on her Instagram this week.

The US artist explained in the post’s accompanying caption that she wrote and produced the song this week “in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced this week”.