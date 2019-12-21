Grimes and Lil Uzi Vert almost made a record together

Grimes has spoken about how Lil Uzi Vert asked her to produce an EP for him, only for the rapper to ignore the music she sent over to him.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Grimes says she jumped at the opportunity, but it seems the collaboration wasn’t meant to be.

“He asked me to produce an EP for him once, and then I sent him the WeTransfer and he never downloaded it,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘Dude, I spent two weeks on this.’ It hurt my feelings. I think ‘Darkseid’ is from that session. That’s how I, like, have all these weird rap beats.

“It’s good when you can see when they don’t download it because then you can like… Get mad at them. He hasn’t done, my manager and I see it. There’s one day left or whatever to download. ‘Your files have not been downloaded yet.'”

Watch the clip below.

Last week (December 13) Grimes debuted her new track ‘4ÆM’, after lending her efforts to the soundtrack of new video game ‘Cyberpunk 2077’.

The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, performed the track at The Game Awards in Los Angeles.

During her appearance, it was also revealed that the song belongs to character Lizzy Wizzy in the game – a cyborg-esque pop megastar who is voiced by Grimes.

As well as Grimes, Run the Jewels, ASAP Rocky, Refused, Gazelle Twin, Ilan Rubin, Richard Devine, Nina Kraviz, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy, and Tina Guo will feature on the game.