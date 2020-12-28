Grimes has a ‘Miss Anthropocene’ remix album on the way

Grimes has announced a ‘Miss Anthropocene’ remix album is on the way – and it’s arriving very soon.

The musician released her fifth album in 2020, five years after her critically acclaimed fourth record ‘Art Angels’.

Now, an album featuring reworkings of ‘Miss Anthropocene’s’’ tracks will be released on January 1. It features contributions from BloodPop, Richie Hawtin and more, including two remixes that Grimes premiered in a recent DJ mix for Apple Music.

Advertisement

The tracklist for the ‘Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition’ is as follows:

‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (ANNA Remix)’

‘Darkseid (Richie Hawtin Remix) [ft. 潘PAN]’

‘Delete Forever (Channel Tres Remix)’

‘Violence (REZZ Remix) [ft. i_o]’

‘4ÆM (Original Mix)’

‘New Gods (Tale of Us & Âme Remix)’

‘My Name Is Dark (Julien Bracht Remix)’

‘You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around (Things You Say Remix)’

‘Before the Fever (Original Mix)’

‘IDORU (Modeselektor Remix)’

‘We Appreciate Power (BloodPop® Remix) [ft. HANA]’

Earlier this month (December 19), Grimes updated the artwork for ‘Miss Anthropocene’. She previously shared the imagery on Instagram in April, saying: “I polled a bunch of ppl and everyone said not to use it (??) but I wish I trusted my gut. I fucking LOVE this painting.”

The record was named one of NME’s 50 best albums of 2020, saying: “Such is her refusal to be pigeonholed, after the blissful art-pop of 2015’s ‘Art Angels’, Grimes’ only option was to take a sharp left turn.

“Her fifth album was a much denser, more claustrophobic effort that gleamed like dark chrome, reflecting the looming climate crisis and turmoil in her personal life as her relationship with Tesla CEO, Elon Musk put her firmly under the celeb spotlight. This was Grimes trying to make sense of her changing world.”