Grimes nicknames her son with Elon Musk ‘Little X’

X Æ A-Xii was born in early May

By Charlotte Krol
Elon Musk and Grimes.
Elon Musk and Grimes. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images.

Grimes has revealed that she calls her newborn son ‘Little X’ for short.

The musician, who had her first child last month, had announced her son’s name is X Æ A-12 (pronounced ‘Ex Ash A Twelve’). However, the baby’s name is now written X Æ A-Xii, substituting in the Roman numerals signifying ’12’ so as to comply with Californian law.

Now, in a new interview with Bloomberg, the artist said she refers to her son as Little X.

Grimes was speaking to the news outlet about her first fine art show, an online exhibition held at Gallery Platform Los Angeles (May 28-June 3) and Maccarone Los Angeles (May 28-Aug 31) when she revealed her son’s nickname. The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is selling drawings, prints, photographs, and conceptual pieces she’s made over the last decade in a show titled Selling Out.

One piece in the exhibition, which is also called Selling Out, is described by Bloomberg as “a legal document whereby the purchaser acquires a percentage of Grimes’s soul”.

“I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell,” Grimes told the publication in regards to valuing the piece. After consulting with her lawyer and drawing up a draft contract for a potential sale, the musician said “the deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became”.

Earlier this year Grimes released her fifth album, ‘Miss_Anthropocene’. In a four-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “Grimes takes on 21st Century celebrity, environmentalism and – most knotty of all – romantic love. This is a record stuffed with imagination and packed with beauty.”

