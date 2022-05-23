Grimes plays unreleased song ‘Welcome To The Opera’ during DJ set at Electric Daisy Carnival

During her DJ set at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas over the weekend, Grimes played an unreleased song titled ‘Welcome To The Opera’.

The track opened the musician’s evening set at the festival on Saturday night (May 21). It’s a collaboration with producer Anyma, who Grimes tagged in a tweet when confirming its title.

She later tweeted indicating that she would be dropping a demo of the song if Anyma was onboard, but that she’d still like to edit the song more before the final version is officially released.

Welcome to the Opera 🧚🏻‍♀️🐉 grimes x @anyma_eva — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) May 21, 2022

Becuz it was a livestream I will prob drop the demo if Anyma is down but I would still like to edit the song more which will prob make u all hate me but just so it’s online for sum time https://t.co/blB4hbtqmW — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) May 22, 2022

While the DJ set didn’t draw heavily on her own music, Grimes did drop a Bloodpop remix of her ‘Miss Anthropocene’-era cut ‘We Appreciate Power’. Hana, who features on the song, joined Grimes onstage as it was played.

Grimes also played two recent singles, ‘Player of Games’ and ‘Shinigami Eyes’, both of which are set to feature on her upcoming album ‘Book 1’.

Watch Grimes play ‘Welcome to the Opera’ and ‘We Appreciate Power’ below.

Elsewhere in her set, Grimes incorporated elements of Prince‘s ‘When Doves Cry’, Doja Cat‘s ‘Mooo!’, Enya‘s ‘Orinoco Flow (Sail Away)’, Radiohead‘s ‘Creep’, Mariah Carey‘s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’, Richard Wagner’s classical piece ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ and more.

Though a release date is yet to confirmed, Grimes’ new album ‘Book 1’ is expected sometime this year, following on from 2020’s ‘Miss Anthropocene’.