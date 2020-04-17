Grimes has reflected on the making of her 2012 album ‘Visions’, for which she famously said she locked herself in her room for two weeks to create.

The record was her first release after signing with legendary indie label 4AD and followed her 2010 album ‘Halfaxa’.

Speaking to Pitchfork, Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) looked back on the making of ‘Visions’, saying: “I think I just wanted to go insane. I was just like, ‘I should do everything I can to actually go insane, it will probably lead to something good’.”

She continued to explain that she had been “really into” 12th-century composer Hildegard Von Bingen at the time, who inspired her to lock herself away while working on the record.

“She was in a cloister for 15 or 20 years, which is where you’re locked in a cage basically to commune with God or something. She had all these illustrations and compositions and stuff so I was like, ‘I’ll just lock myself in a room’.”

Recalling the conditions she set for herself during the recording process, Boucher said: “I remember my roommate would put little plates at the door so I’d open the door and eat some food. I think I said I fasted for two weeks but I don’t think I actually did, but I did black out the windows and all that.

“I did truly go insane during the making of this album, I will say. I think it turned out, yeah.”

Earlier this month, the artist called upon her fans to help finish the music video for ‘You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around’. She shared the raw audio and video files for the project with her fanbase to encourage “creators to generate their own videos, as part of a collective art project”.