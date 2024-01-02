Grimes responds to critics labelling her a ‘Nazi’: “I am happily proud of white culture – what if humans just love each other?”

Grimes has responded to critics online who have labelled her a ‘Nazi’ – saying that she is “happily proud of white culture”.

The alternative pop singer and former partner of Elon Musk combated online accusations, and shared that she gets frustrated at facing backlash because she is “proud of white culture”.

She addressed the criticism by taking to X – the social media platform formerly known as Twitter – on New Year’s Eve (December 31). “I’m called a Nazi because I happily am proud of white culture,” the post began.

“But every day I think fondly of the brown king Cyrus the Great who invented the first ever empire, and the Japanese icon Murasaki Shikibu who wrote the first novel ever. What if humans just loved each other? History teaches us that we have all been, and always will be – great.”

The post led to a wave of responses from other users, with some accusing her of being a white supremacist. Responding to one, the singer – whose real name is Claire Boucher – refuted the accusations by writing: “I’m a human suprematist – humans are amazing”.

“It’s insane to me that ppl try to justify the erasure of their own people’s accomplishments for the sake of modern division. I refuse to abide by it,” she added in a series of other responses.

“[People] feel they cannot be proud, so I want to emphasise the incredible accomplishments of others and integrate them into Western education whilst allowing pride for white ppl accomplishments as well,” she continued. “I believe there’s been a terrible erasure of non-European accomplishments and history shud be taught much more comprehensively.”

Responding to another user who criticised her for being “proud” of “white culture without referencing all sorts of violence that are historically related to it”, she said that it was “racist to pretend whites have always been in power [as] all humans have contributed to our worst and best.”

Elsewhere, she replied to a fan who urged her to delete the initial post, writing: “I don’t care. I will ride always for the beauty and ingenuity of all humans. It is only those who refuse to look at history who think anyone superior or inferior and I will happily die on this hill.”

This isn’t the first time that Grimes has come under scrutiny for her views. Last year, the singer came under scrutiny for associating with far-right and neo-Nazi figures online and liking alt-right memes on Twitter/X – as documented on a subReddit.

Elsewhere, the artist performed a DJ set at an event calling for looser regulations on artificial intelligence last year, but told the crowds that she was against “the sentiment of this party”.