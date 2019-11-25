Grimes responds after Zola Jesus calls her “the voice of Silicon fascist privilege”

"Technology has always changed the way we make/ consume music and it’s not going to stop here"

Grimes has responded in a series of tweets after singer Zola Jesus called her the “voice of silicon fascist privilege”.

The ‘Art Angels‘ singer, real name Claire Boucher, stoked controversy earlier this week when she claimed that live music will soon be “obsolete” during an appearance on the podcast of theoretical physicist Sean M. Carroll.

In response, US singer Zola Jesus then described Grimes as the “voice of silicon fascist privilege”. Former Majical Cloudz frontman Devon Welsh, who used to date Grimes and collaborate with her, then described her comments as “silicon valley fascist propaganda.”

Defending her stance, Grimes wrote on Twitter: “Technology has always changed the way we make/ consume music and it’s not going to stop here. Where could it go and what are the potential positive outcomes? We can’t prevent bad outcomes if we don’t start envisioning good outcomes.”

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, the 31-year-old spoke about “the end of art, human art” in the context of the takeover of AI creativity.

“Once there’s actually AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), they’re gonna be so much better at making art than us… once AI can totally master science and art, which could happen in the next 10 years, probably more like 20 or 30 years,” she said.

Last week, Grimes released two versions of her new song ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’.