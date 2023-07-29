Grimes returns with new single ‘I Wanna Be Software’

Grimes has returned with a brand new single – listen to ‘I Wanna Be Software’ below.

The song is produced by Illangelo, who has worked extensively alongside The Weeknd. It follows Grimes’ recent Anyma collaboration ‘Welcome To The Opera’.

The new song comes after Grimes confirmed that she had parted ways with Columbia Records. She had only been on their roster since March 2021.

A website for the new song touts it as “A new chapter from Book I,” the project Grimes has been teasing for years.

It’s yet to be revealed when the album might be released, or if ‘I Wanna Be Software’ will feature on it.

Listen to it below.

Elsewhere, Grimes recently discussed AI and streaming services, saying she thinks Spotify and others should have a section dedicated to it.

The singer previously revealed that she is beta testing her own AI voice mimicking software that will allow users to record vocals in Grimes’ voice, with a hit single from Kito featuring ‘AI Grimes’ released soon after.

Grimes has since discussed consent with regards to AI and the voice of artists being used by others.

“I think it’s good to have consent,” she said. “It wouldn’t personally bother me, but I just still think it’s good to respect people, like if they don’t want that… It is a lot, you are like foregoing creative control. And so you sort of have to be like open to that.

“I think there’s systems that can make it a bit easier. Like we really want a petition to Spotify to, you know, it’s like you have your top tracks and then your new your albums and then your new releases and features,” she added.