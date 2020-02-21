Grimes reveals ‘Miss_Anthropocene’ was originally a double album: “I really do need to release a second disc because it’s very strong”

Grimes has said that her new record ‘Miss_Anthropocene’ started out as a double album and that she needs to release the second disc “because it is very strong”.

The artist was speaking to fans in a live Q&A streamed on YouTube today (February 21) when she mentioned there’s unreleased material that was intended for her fifth album.

“‘Miss_Anthropocene’ was a double disc album and I really do need to release a second disc because it is very strong,” she told fans.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, previously hinted at making a double disc record. Last year, Boucher responded to a fan on Instagram in a since-deleted comment that she was looking to release two records.

She seemed to confirm that two new records would be coming, but not at the same time. The first album would be released via 4AD (‘Miss_Anthropocene’ is indeed her last with the label), and the second with an unnamed other label.

Elsewhere in the Q&A Grimes revealed that she and Lil Uzi Vert have sent ideas to each other in the hope of an eventual collaboration.

In a four-star review of ‘Miss_Anthropocene’, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “Grimes proves herself once again to be the master of her own destiny, refusing to let any outside forces steer her from the course she’s chosen for herself, even if the album itself does deviate from the expected script.

“It’s a record stuffed with imagination and packed with beauty. It’s also a fitting next step for an artist who’s built her reputation as someone who refuses to keep in step with the rest of the world.”