Grimes says she’s ready to “just sit around and sing” on her upcoming new music

More singing, less production.

Grimes has opened up about the “fresh” direction her upcoming music will take.

In a far-reaching talk which saw the musician open up her new track ‘Violence’ and discuss her upcoming collaboration with Charli XCX, Grimes also revealed that she now wanted to concentrate on making music where her voice was central, cutting back on production duties.

“I feel like for the first time, I’m really seeing myself as a singer, which is something I’ve never really done before, and it actually feels really good to just sing,” Grimes told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. You can listen to the interview below.

She continued: “Because I’ve always just been so pushing that part of myself away because I’ve been like, ‘I’m a producer first.’ I think as a female, it’s important to foreground the producer stuff. But I feel like I’ve just done that. And also, besides, i_o produced the rest of this album so it’s like…I feel like I’ve just earned my 10 minutes to just sit around and sing.”

You can watch the full interview here.

Opening up about new track, ‘Violence’, Grimes said: “I hit i_o up and we made this song up in an hour. And then I was just like, ‘This must go on the album because it just feels good.’ And, you know what, you know what? It’s just fresh.”

Grimes also revealed that she’s working on two songs with Charli XCX, one of which she described as “psychotic techno.”

The Canadian musician previously explained that her new project will be a “concept album”. “[It is] about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. She’s composed of Ivory and Oil,” she wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram. She also added that her upcoming album, ‘Miss_Anthropocene’, will be “highly collaborative”.

Grimes’ last LP, ‘Art Angels’, arrived in 2015. “[Grimes] retains her alien spirit on a fourth album that dabbles in pop,” NME‘s Barry Nicolson wrote in a four-star review.