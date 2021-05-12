Grimes says Elon Musk “killed it” on ‘SNL’, which she “knows will upset the Grimes fans”

Grimes has praised Elon Musk for his guest hosting of Saturday Night Live last weekend, while acknowledging that doing so will “upset the Grimes fans”.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was the latest guest host of the long-running live variety show on Saturday (May 8), with Grimes appearing in one of the sketches as Princess Peach.

Writing on Instagram last night (May 11) in a caption accompanying two pictures of herself with Miley Cyrus – who was last weekend’s musical guest – Grimes said that she was “so grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as Princess Peach”.

She then praised Musk’s SNL performance, but quickly noted that she expected many of her fans to be “upset” about her comments.

“So proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the Grimes fans so I apologise in advance) but he killed it,” she wrote in the post, which you can view above, in reference to Musk.

Grimes also revealed that she was briefly hospitalised earlier this week after “somehow causing myself to have a panic attack… which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy”.

The artist also praised Cyrus for being “good live and so chill”.

Musk’s appearance on SNL had a noticeable impact on the price of the cryptocurrency dogecoin, which the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has vocally endorsed in recent months.