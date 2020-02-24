Grimes says she and Elon Musk may let their child choose own gender identity

Grimes has said she and partner Elon Musk may let their unborn child choose their own gender identity.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with the tech mogul, discussed her pregnancy during a recent YouTube livestream. When asked by a fan if she was having a boy or a girl, the singer explained that she would refuse to reveal the child’s gender because “their privacy should be protected”.

“I don’t want to say the gender of the baby… because I feel like their privacy should be protected,” Grimes said in the YouTube stream last Friday.

“I don’t think they can consent to being famous or being in public.”

The ‘Miss_Anthropocene’ singer also said that she doesn’t want to “gender them” in case it is not how the child identifies.

“And I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life. I don’t know, I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known,” she explained.

After another fan asked whether she was having a boy or girl on Twitter, Grimes responded: “They may decide their fate and identity.”

She also confirmed that she has a name planned for the child, telling fans: “I have a name for the baby, but I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it.

“But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde.”

The singer first revealed she was expecting a child in January, sharing an Instagram photo of her stomach and describing herself as “being knocked up” and “very feral”.

Later in January, Grimes opened up about the difficulties of being pregnant on Instagram and asked her followers how they “cope with working and having a baby”.

In a four-star review of new album ‘Miss_Anthropocene’, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “Grimes proves herself once again to be the master of her own destiny, refusing to let any outside forces steer her from the course she’s chosen for herself, even if the album itself does deviate from the expected script.

“It’s a record stuffed with imagination and packed with beauty. It’s also a fitting next step for an artist who’s built her reputation as someone who refuses to keep in step with the rest of the world.”