Grimes says she has “finally” caught coronavirus

Grimes has “finally” caught coronavirus, she told her fans on social media earlier today (January 9).

The star lives in Los Angeles, where a huge surge in COVID-19 cases is currently happening.

“Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream,” Grimes wrote on her Instagram Story.

In the same post, she also shared SZA’s latest track ‘Good Days’, saying of it: “This song is soooo [emojis of a planet, white heart, sparkle, dragon, and moons].” See a screenshot below.

While some online criticised her for the use of the word “finally”, others pointed out she has previously been in close proximity to the virus. Her partner Elon Musk contracted the virus late last year.

Musk faced criticism at the time for questioning the effectiveness of coronavirus testing technology. “Something extremely bogus is going on,” he tweeted, saying he had taken four antigen tests and received two positives and two negatives

He later told his followers that he “most likely” had a moderate case. “My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold,” he added, drawing more backlash against him.

Meanwhile, Grimes released a new remix version of her latest album ‘Miss Anthropocene’ on January 1. The ‘Rave Edition’ features reworkings of the record from the likes of BloodPop, Channel Tres, Julien Bracht, Richie Hawtin, Modeselektor and more.

It followed the musician updating the artwork for the original version of the record in December. She first shared the image that now appears as the cover on streaming services through her Instagram in April, saying: “I polled a bunch of ppl and everyone said not to use it (??) but I wish I trusted my gut. I fucking LOVE this painting.”

‘Miss Anthropocene’ was named one of NME’s 50 best albums of 2020. “Such is her refusal to be pigeonholed, after the blissful art-pop of 2015’s ‘Art Angels’, Grimes’ only option was to take a sharp left turn,” the entry read.

“Her fifth album was a much denser, more claustrophobic effort that gleamed like dark chrome, reflecting the looming climate crisis and turmoil in her personal life as her relationship with Tesla CEO, Elon Musk put her firmly under the celeb spotlight. This was Grimes trying to make sense of her changing world.”