Grimes says she proposed the idea of Elon Musk’s dick-measuring challenge

Grimes has revealed that she came up with the idea for a dick-measuring challenge that Elon Musk proposed with Mark Zuckerburg.

Last month, Musk challenged Zuckerberg, who has trained in jiu-jitsu, to a wrestling cage fight. “I’m up for a cage match if he is,” said Musk on Twitter, with Zuckerberg responding via Instagram Stories to say: “Send me location.” Musk then responded by tweeting a proposed location for the fight: “Vegas Octagon.”

Responding on Twitter to a screenshot of a conversation on Threads between Zuckerberg and the Wendy’s account, Musk said: “Zuck is a cuck”. He then added: “I propose a literal dick measuring contest.”

Now, in a new interview with Wired, Grimes has revealed that she was the one to propose the idea to her ex-partner.

“I’m going to take credit for that one…” she said. “I was like, why don’t you cut to the chase and get out a ruler. I didn’t think he was going to tweet it.”

Discussing the proposed cage fight, Grimes added: “I would prefer that it didn’t happen. I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling.

“But it’s not going to cause brain damage, so actually I think this is good. Dudes need some outlet for trad masculinity. I told Sam Altman there should be a follow-up, him against Demis [Hassabis, who heads Google’s DeepMind].”

However, Zuckerburg has said that he is not “holding [his] breath” for the long-touted cage fight with his rival tech billionaire, which Musk said will be live streamed on Twitter (now known as X).

Elsewhere, Grimes has recently shared a statement supporting Lizzo after the singer was accused of sexual harassment by former backup dancers, and reignited an old feud with Poppy.