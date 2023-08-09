NewsMusic News

Grimes says she proposed the idea of Elon Musk’s dick-measuring challenge

"I didn't think he would tweet it"

By Will Richards
Grimes and Elon Musk attending the 2018 MET Gala together
Grimes and Elon Musk attending the 2018 MET Gala together. Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

Grimes has revealed that she came up with the idea for a dick-measuring challenge that Elon Musk proposed with Mark Zuckerburg.

Last month, Musk challenged Zuckerberg, who has trained in jiu-jitsu, to a wrestling cage fight. “I’m up for a cage match if he is,” said Musk on Twitter, with Zuckerberg responding via Instagram Stories to say: “Send me location.” Musk then responded by tweeting a proposed location for the fight: “Vegas Octagon.”

Responding on Twitter to a screenshot of a conversation on Threads between Zuckerberg and the Wendy’s account, Musk said: “Zuck is a cuck”. He then added: “I propose a literal dick measuring contest.”

Now, in a new interview with Wired, Grimes has revealed that she was the one to propose the idea to her ex-partner.

“I’m going to take credit for that one…” she said. “I was like, why don’t you cut to the chase and get out a ruler. I didn’t think he was going to tweet it.”

Grimes
Grimes. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Discussing the proposed cage fight, Grimes added: “I would prefer that it didn’t happen. I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling.

“But it’s not going to cause brain damage, so actually I think this is good. Dudes need some outlet for trad masculinity. I told Sam Altman there should be a follow-up, him against Demis [Hassabis, who heads Google’s DeepMind].”

However, Zuckerburg has said that he is not “holding [his] breath” for the long-touted cage fight with his rival tech billionaire, which Musk said will be live streamed on Twitter (now known as X).

Elsewhere, Grimes has recently shared a statement supporting Lizzo after the singer was accused of sexual harassment by former backup dancers, and reignited an old feud with Poppy.

