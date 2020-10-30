Grimes says she watched ‘Apocalypse Now’ with her five-month-old-son

Grimes has opened up on life with her son X Æ A-Xii, revealing that she has shown him iconic war film Apocalypse Now.

The singer, who welcomed the five-month-old baby with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in May, discussed her early experiences of parenting in a new interview with The New York Times.

“I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby,” she said. “He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level.”

In the same interview, the singer also opened up on developing a new music AI project in a bid to help people sleep.

“The first version, there was too many sort of sharp bells, and it caused tears and just general chaos,” she said, before noting that a final version which included her voice is a “bit nicer”.

“I was basically personally just referencing ambient music I’ve heard, and then kind of trying to make it cuter.”

She added: “When you have a baby, you’re always using white noise machines,’ Grimes said. ‘It’s much easier to get them to sleep if you train them on some kind of audio situation. And so I was just like, could this be more artistic? … I think at some point, we will want to, as a species, have a discussion about how involved A.I. will be in art.”

The update comes after Grimes and Musk were forced to tweak their son’s name when registering it, in order to comply with Californian law.

The couple have officially named their baby X AE A-XII Musk, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ.

According to the California handbook, names must be written on birth certificates “using the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language,” but apostrophes and dashes can be used.

The child, which was born in May, is also referred to as ‘Little X’ by Grimes.

Grimes released her latest album, ‘Miss Anthropocene‘, in February.

NME gave ‘Miss Anthropocene’ a four-star review, saying the record is “stuffed with imagination and packed with beauty”.

“Its concept is somewhat fragmented, cropping up here and there rather than being a unifying thing to tie every song neatly together,” our review stated.

“Miss Anthropocene herself only lurks in the album’s shadows – never explicitly mentioned herself – while other references to the general idea are oblique or need the knowledge of Grimes’ intentions to be spotted.”