Grimes says she’s changed her and Elon Musk’s daughter’s name from Exa Dark Sideræl

Grimes has revealed that she’s renamed her daughter, changing the name from Exa Dark Sideræl to a single letter.

READ MORE: Grimes on the five albums that changed her life

The Canadian artist – real name Claire Boucher – shares two children with Twitter CEO and Tesla boss Elon Musk – son X Æ A-Xii, born in May 2020, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk who arrived December 2021 via surrogate.

News of the pair’s second child was accidentally revealed last year during a cover interview with Vanity Fair, when the interviewer noticed the sound of a baby crying while talking to Grimes about her upcoming “space opera”-themed album, ‘Book 1’.

Advertisement

Last week, (March 23), the singer shared a rare photo of her daughter on Instagram, posted alongside a picture of herself wearing a red matching onesie. Both of them were styled with green/yellow hair.

(Normally we post her for her privacy but she's fairly unrecognizable here since shes channeling Goku or smthn) — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) March 23, 2023

“Y [dragon emoji] C,” Grimes captioned the picture, writing in a follow-up tweet: “(Normally we post her for her privacy but she’s fairly unrecognizable here since shes channeling Goku or smthn).”

In a reply to a Grimes fan account, the singer then explained that her daughter is now just named ‘Y’, pronounced ‘Why’.

“She’s Y now, or “Why?” or just “?” (But the government won’t recognize that),” Grimes wrote, “curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.”

Grimes and Musk previously changed their son’s name in order to comply with California law.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Advertisement

The couple announced that they intended to name their son X Æ A-12 (pronounced ‘Ex Ash A Twelve’), but then changed the spelling X Æ A-Xii, substituting in the Roman numerals signifying ’12.’

When Grimes spoke about her daughter for the first time during the Vanity Fair interview, she said: “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E [Musk] is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

The outlet noted that the couple had wanted more children, but Grimes feared serious complications as she’d experienced “scary” health issues over the course of her first pregnancy.

When asked whether she and Musk are still a couple in a romantic sense, Boucher replied: “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid.”

The pair reportedly broke up in 2022 and, in August, Grimes hit out at journalists who she claimed were “stalking” and attempting to “dox” her and her children in an attempt to “get at” her former partner.

Elsewhere, earlier this month Grimes confirmed that she is making new music.