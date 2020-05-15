Grimes says she’s “fighting a battle” against “weird narratives” in her personal life

Grimes says she is “constantly fighting a battle” against having her personal life being reported on by the press.

Grimes and her boyfriend Elon Musk welcomed the birth of their first child earlier this month, with Grimes subsequently confirming Musk’s announcement that they intend to name their son X Æ A-12.

Speaking on Resident Advisor’s Exchange podcast, Claire Boucher spoke of discussions of her private life in the press, as well as how being referred to as a singer “rubs” her the wrong way.

Speaking to host Gabriel Szatan, the ‘Miss_Anthropocene’ artist agreed when he asked if she would like to “re-establish herself to certain things that have got lost along the way”.

Boucher said: “I don’t know if it is a gendered thing or if the press primed to go for controversy but I feel like I am constantly fighting a battle against a few weird narratives – but it is probably more exciting to focus on the dramas of my personal life.”

She added: “It’s like annoying because I don’t really seek that stuff out that happens to me. I’m trying to be an artist out here but that’s why I’m trying to pursue an audience that is more into deep listening and that kind of thing.”

Later she said: “I know I bring this up a lot, but like, I’m constantly referred to as as a singer like, oh, the singer Grimes. And I, you know, that really just rubs me the wrong way ’cause I feel like singing is sort of my least developed skill of like, everything that I do.

“It’s just sort of like I just don’t really identify as like a singer, but it’s like no matter what you do that’s kind of like what the headlines say.”

This comes after it was reported that Grimes and Elon Musk won’t be able to legally register their newborn baby’s name as X Æ A-12 in California.

However, their naming plans are reportedly likely to be scuppered by California law. TMZ cites a source from the Department of Public Health Office of Vital Records in LA (the city in which the baby is thought to have been born) who said that the law states that symbols and numbers cannot be used in the registering of a legal name.

Family law attorney David Glass also confirmed this law to People and said that while the couple’s choice of name for their child wasn’t technically illegal, it wouldn’t be accepted as valid by the state of California.

In a four-star review of Grimes’ new album ‘Miss_Anthropocene’, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “Grimes proves herself once again to be the master of her own destiny, refusing to let any outside forces steer her from the course she’s chosen for herself, even if the album itself does deviate from the expected script.”