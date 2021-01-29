Grimes says she’s finishing work on ‘Miss Anthropocene’ follow-up

Grimes has taken to a YouTube livestream Q&A to give an update on the follow-up to ‘Miss Anthropocene’, tease a project with Caroline Polachek and more.

The fan Q&A took place to promote Grimes’ collaboration with tech company Endel, where she produced an ‘AI Lullaby’ using her production and vocals to create a mammoth 90-minute ambient track.

The chat covered a wide range of topics, as reported by Stereogum, but she did give an update on the follow up to 2020’s ‘Miss Anthropocene’, saying that she is currently in the process of finishing vocals and mixes.

Grimes also teased the potential of music within the next two months, but expressed her concern that COVID-19 would prevent her from making music videos.

“MUSIC IS READY BUT BUSINESS IS NOT,” she said. “ALSO DUNNO IF CAN SHOOT MUSIC VIDEOS WITH COVID SO WE SEE.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A, she revealed she’s working with Caroline Polachek on a collaborative project. In response to a fan asking if she’d ever collaborate with Polachek, Grimes said, “CAROLINE AND I HAVE STARTED A THING BUT SHES RLY GOOD AT MUSIC AND ITS DAMNED COMPLEX! IM LIKE WTF IS THIS.”

Other topics discussed included the news Grimes is working on her first book, which will centre on “AI, THE FUTURE OF EXISTENCE, LOVE, WAR, POWER”. She also said that her favourite album of 2020 was Kali Uchis‘ ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞‘.

Grimes recently made headlines following her testing positive for coronavirus, saying she was “weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream”.

Comedian Joe Rogan recently had to come to her defence, after rumours spread that Grimes had spread the virus to Dave Chappelle, days after the two were photographed together.