Grimes sells clothes and items from Met Gala to raise money for Ukraine

Grimes has donated a number of clothes and items from her 2021 Met Gala appearance to raise money for Ukraine.

The musician is one of 50 artists who have given personal items to the Resistance For Ukraine benefit auction that aims to “support Emergency Response & BIPOC families (Black, indigenous, and people of colour) in and out of Ukraine.”

Each piece from the auction, which closes May 26, offers “a unique interpretation” of the theme ‘resistance’, and all proceeds will be donated to Diaspora Relief and Razom which help provide food, shelter, and evacuation support.

The items Grimes has donated to the auction include her CHRISHABANA x Dune Harkonnen Mask and the silver elf ear cuffs, both of which she wore at last year’s annual fundraising event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Hey guys – I’m auctioning stuff from my Met Gala look last year to raise money to help get BIPOC families out of Ukraine since they’re having trouble exiting at the border,” Grimes wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the items.

Other items in the Resistance For Ukraine benefit auction include a pieces of artwork, a Sonic Youth ‘Washing Machine’ skateboard signed by Kim Gordon, various bits of clothing and more. The auction is live now over at artsy.net; it ends on May 26 at 8pm BST.

Grimes is set to join Kaytranada as the opening acts on Swedish House Mafia‘s upcoming tour – find tickets here.

The Scandinavian group will be heading out on a world tour this summer in support of their new album, ‘Paradise Again’, with other support coming from Alesso, Zhu and Vintage Culture.

Meanwhile, Gogol Bordello have announced a one-off show in London this summer, with proceeds from the concert going to help those in Ukraine.

The special, intimate gig – the last of their European tour – will take place on July 16 at Electric Brixton and money raised at the concert will go to Benefit Care.org’s Ukrainian Crisis Response.

£5 of each ticket purchased will be donated by the band to Care.org’s Ukrainian Crisis

Response and there will be the option for fans to make additional donations above this.