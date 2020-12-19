Grimes has changed the cover of her album ‘Miss Anthropocene’ on streaming services – see the new artwork below.

In April, Claire Boucher shared an Instagram photo of the cover now seen online, calling it the “original” album cover, and her favourite version.

“I polled a bunch of ppl and everyone said not to use it (??),” she wrote at the time, “but I wish I trusted my gut. I fucking LOVE this painting.

“Maybe there’s a way to utilise it still,” she added at the time. “(very open to ideas if u guys have ideas). I also love commissioning and/ or buying prints and art. It’s something I just got into this year. It’s a great way to support visual artists during the quarantine.”

Speaking of the cover that was released on digital and physical versions of ‘Miss Anthropocene’ upon its release in February, Grimes added: “I love what we did w Ryder and Gmunk. Not hating on that just wish I’d even kept this as the illustration in the program maybe instead of my drawing which.. is fine but not blowing my mind haha.”

See the new artwork for ‘Miss Anthropocene’ below.

This month, NME crowned Grimes’ ‘Miss Anthropocene’ one of the best albums of 2020. The review read: “Such is her refusal to be pigeonholed, after the blissful art-pop of 2015’s ‘Art Angels’, Grimes’ only option was to take a sharp left turn.

“Her fifth album was a much denser, more claustrophobic effort that gleamed like dark chrome, reflecting the looming climate crisis and turmoil in her personal life as her relationship with Tesla CEO, Elon Musk put her firmly under the celeb spotlight. This was Grimes trying to make sense of her changing world.”

Last week, Grimes shared a new song called ‘Delicate Weapon’, lifted from the soundtrack to new video game Cyberpunk 2077.

Grimes joined the likes of SOPHIE, Shygirl, HEALTH, Let’s Eat Grandma and more, who all contributed to the game’s soundtrack under aliases.

As well as releasing the new song, Grimes is a character in the game under the alias Lizzy Wizzy that players can interact with.