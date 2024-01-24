Grimes shares new music teaser from the studio

Grimes has shared a teaser clip of her working in a recording studio, hinting that new music is on the way.

The singer – whose real name is Claire Boucher – took to her official Instagram account yesterday (January 23) to share a video clip of her sitting down in her studio while vocalising into a microphone. The caption of the post read: “Sorry I’ve been gone so long. Excited to get back to work! cc @anyma,” with her tagging EDM musician Anyma.

Grimes and Anyma have collaborated in the past, releasing their song ‘Welcome to the Opera’ last year. The singer may be hinting at a second joint project in the near future.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their excitement and reactions. One person wrote: “That’s how mermaids sound like,” while another added “Oh shit it’s happening people!” Elsewhere, a user said: “Let Her cook,” while another fan said: “Grimes the album please.”

The musician’s last release was her 2022 single ‘Shinigami Eyes‘. Her last album release was 2020’s ‘Miss Anthropocene’. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: On ‘Miss Anthropocene’ Grimes proves herself once again to be the master of her own destiny, refusing to let any outside forces steer her from the course she’s chosen for herself, even if the album itself does deviate from the expected script. It’s a record stuffed with imagination and packed with beauty. It’s also a fitting next step for an artist who’s built her reputation as someone who refuses to keep in step with the rest of the world.”

Earlier this month, Grimes responded to critics online who have labelled her a ‘Nazi’ – saying that she is “happily proud of white culture”.

She combated online accusations and shared that she gets frustrated at facing backlash because she is “proud of white culture”.

She addressed the criticism by taking to X – the social media platform formerly known as Twitter – on New Year’s Eve (December 31). “I’m called a Nazi because I happily am proud of white culture,” the post began.

“But every day I think fondly of the brown king Cyrus the Great who invented the first ever empire, and the Japanese icon Murasaki Shikibu who wrote the first novel ever. What if humans just loved each other? History teaches us that we have all been, and always will be – great.”

This isn’t the first time that Grimes has come under scrutiny for her views. Last year, the singer was criticised for associating with far-right and neo-Nazi figures online and liking alt-right memes on Twitter/X – as documented on a subReddit.

Elsewhere, the artist performed a DJ set at an event calling for looser regulations on artificial intelligence last year, but told the crowds that she was against “the sentiment of this party”.