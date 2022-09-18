Grimes shares photo hinting that she has had elf ear surgery

Grimes has shared a new photo hinting that she has undergone surgery to get elf ears, a procedure she has been teasing for a while.

Last month, the artist shared her desire to get vampire teeth and elf ears, tweeting: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”

In a second tweet, she then added: “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?”

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter once again yesterday (September 17), Grimes shared a photo of herself with her head wrapped up in bandages, with the caption: “I did smthn crazy!”

Though she didn’t confirm whether she had undergone the elf ear procedure, she did share a follow-up tweet, where she said:

“Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”

In the latest tweet, she also confirmed that she has 20 songs for her new album ‘Book 1’, which she confirmed was finished this week, and hinted that she could turn it into two albums and is currently “deciding format [and] tracklist.”

Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time. I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 17, 2022

Advertisement

Last year, Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – said her new album would be a “space opera” about a lesbian AI being, telling fans via an Instagram post: “it’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE – an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation.”

Boucher then launched her ‘Book 1’ era with the release of a synth-heavy single, ‘Player Of Games’, in December 2021.

Then, having teased a new song on Discord, January of this year saw Boucher release the manga-inspired ‘Shinigami Eyes’. The single’s video featured cameos from BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, Dorian Electra and Instagram influencer Ryon Wu.

‘Shinigami Eyes’ will feature on both ‘Book 1’ – which Boucher has compared to releases from both Smashing Pumpkins and Beyoncé – and the album’s prelude EP, ‘Fairies Cum First’, which the artist announced back in January.

Last month saw Grimes tease a collaboration with The Weeknd, dubbed ‘Sci Fi’.

Upon its release, ‘Book 1’ will serve as the follow-up to Boucher’s fifth album, 2020’s ‘Miss Anthropocene’.