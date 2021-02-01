Grimes shares some “financial poetry” about the GameStop shares saga

Grimes has shared some “financial poetry” on the subject of the ongoing GameStop shares saga.

Shares in the US video game retailer soared last week after a Reddit-organised group of small traders bought GameStop shares in bulk in response to hedge fund short-sellers on Wall Street betting against it – resulting in big losses for a number of major investors.

Grimes shared a few poetic verses on the subject of GameStop last week in response to the story, initially tweeting: “In the vast ocean / My tear is a drop / My dollar a single photon / Of the light of GameStop”.

In the vast ocean

My tear is a drop

My dollar a single photon

Of the light of GameStop — 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒆࿎ (@Grimezsz) January 28, 2021

She continued her “financial poetry” by sharing more poetic words on the saga – you can see her tweet below.

It’s not as popular right now

But Bitcoins also a cash cow

And even though she’s fallen some

I still grew my initial sum I’m told that I’m on the spectrum

I catch crypto like ash ketchum Crypto king, like Kim dot com

Get me some etherium! — 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒆࿎ (@Grimezsz) January 28, 2021

Writing in response to one fan who enquired about “what’s going on” more generally, Grimes later said that she was currently “finishing [her new] record and making the visuals”.

Finishing record and making the visuals , I also broke my arm and got covid and a bunch of other stuff . Hang w x but I guess I should return to the digital realm — 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒆࿎ (@Grimezsz) January 28, 2021

Grimes also spoke about her next music project during a YouTube Q&A late last week, hinting that she may release new music in the next few months – coronavirus-permitting.

“MUSIC IS READY BUT BUSINESS IS NOT,” she wrote. “ALSO DUNNO IF CAN SHOOT MUSIC VIDEOS WITH COVID SO WE SEE.”

In other GameStop news, a movie about the shares saga is already in the works after MGM reportedly acquired a book proposal from New York Times best-selling author Ben Mezrich.