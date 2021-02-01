News Music News

Grimes shares some “financial poetry” about the GameStop shares saga

"In the vast ocean / My tear is a drop / My dollar a single photon / Of the light of GameStop"

By Sam Moore
Grimes
Grimes (Picture: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Grimes has shared some “financial poetry” on the subject of the ongoing GameStop shares saga.

Shares in the US video game retailer soared last week after a Reddit-organised group of small traders bought GameStop shares in bulk in response to hedge fund short-sellers on Wall Street betting against it – resulting in big losses for a number of major investors.

Grimes shared a few poetic verses on the subject of GameStop last week in response to the story, initially tweeting: “In the vast ocean / My tear is a drop / My dollar a single photon / Of the light of GameStop”.

She continued her “financial poetry” by sharing more poetic words on the saga – you can see her tweet below.

Writing in response to one fan who enquired about “what’s going on” more generally, Grimes later said that she was currently “finishing [her new] record and making the visuals”.

Grimes also spoke about her next music project during a YouTube Q&A late last week, hinting that she may release new music in the next few months – coronavirus-permitting.

“MUSIC IS READY BUT BUSINESS IS NOT,” she wrote. “ALSO DUNNO IF CAN SHOOT MUSIC VIDEOS WITH COVID SO WE SEE.”

In other GameStop news, a movie about the shares saga is already in the works after MGM reportedly acquired a book proposal from New York Times best-selling author Ben Mezrich.

