Grimes shares that Elon Musk stayed up all night playing ‘Elden Ring’ after purchasing Twitter

Grimes has revealed that after purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk stayed up all night playing ‘Elden Ring’ due to stress.

As the musician and Musk’s on-and-off partner recounts to Walter Isaacson for his upcoming biography on the world’s richest person, an excerpt of which was published by the Wall Street Journal, the tech billionaire stayed up until 5:30am playing the video game after his social media platform purchase.

Grimes shared that Musk had flown out to Vancouver to meet her parents last April at the same time he was weighing up on whether or not to make an offer to acquire Twitter. She ended up leaving him at the hotel because he was “in stress mode.”

From there, the billionaire then texted the chairman of Twitter’s board with his official decision to buy the social media company and after that, Musk started playing Elden Ring on a laptop he’d brought to the hotel.

“Instead of sleeping, he played until 5:30 in the morning,” Grimes told Isaacson. Moments after he finished his gaming session, Musk tweeted: “I made an offer.”

In a five-star review of Elden Ring, NME‘s Andy Brown shared: “Trying to summarise all of Elden Ring‘s successes, trying to pinpoint why it feels so special, is a gargantuan task. There’s a sublime open-world, and FromSoftware has made some incredibly innovative changes to its difficulty, but that’s not quite it.”

He continued: “Yes, there’s now an accessible plot and yes, the boss fights could rank as some of FromSoftware’s best. But that’s still not it. Elden Ring is Miyazaki’s masterpiece not because of any one improvement, but because it’s a towering sum of its parts. It’s been tens of hours since I first stepped foot into the Lands Between, and I still can’t quite believe how monumentally it delivers.”

