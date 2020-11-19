Grimes, SOPHIE and more to drop new music as part of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ soundtrack

Grimes, SOPHIE, Shygirl will all contribute music to the soundtrack of Cyberpunk 2077.

All listed under aliases for the dystopian game – featuring Grimes as ‘Lizzy Wizzy’ – other artists contributing to the soundtrack include Nina Kraviz, HEALTH, Let’s Eat Grandma‘s Rosa Walton and more.

They all join Run The Jewels, who released their song ‘No Save Point’ for the game last week. The hip-hop duo will appear in-game under the pseudonym ‘Yankee and the Brave’.

The songs will be accessible in-game via radio stations in a similar fashion to Grand Theft Auto.

The soundtrack will arrive in two volumes, with the first dropping on Friday December 11 and the second a week later on Friday December 18.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on Thursday December 10 after a series of delays and set-backs, in order to “make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly”.

The ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ soundtrack tracklisting is:

Volume 1:

01. ‘No Save Point’ – Run The Jewels (Yankee and the Brave)

02. ‘BM’ – SOPHIE & Shygirl (Clockwork Venus)

03. ‘Kill Kill’ – Le Destroy (The Bait)

04. ‘Metamorphosis’ – Yugen Blakrok (Gorgon Madonna)

05. ‘Dinero’ (feat. Cerbeus) – Konrad OldMoney (7 Facas)

06. ‘When It’s War’ – Deadly Hunta & Maro Music (Footage Missing)

07. ‘Night City Aliens’ – The Armed (Homeschool Dropouts)

08. ‘I Won’t Let You Go’ – Converge (Shattered Void)

09. ‘Friday Night Fire Fight’ – Aligns (Rubicones)

10. ‘Adaptive Manipulator’ – Tomb Mold (Bacillus)

11. ‘Selva Pulsátil’ – Deafkids (Tainted Overlord)

Volume 2:

01. ‘PonPon Shit’ – Namakopuri (Us Cracks)

02. ‘Delicate Weapon’ – Grimes (Lizzy Wizzy)

03. ‘Who’s Ready for Tomorrow’ – Rat Boy (IBDY)

04. ‘Major Crimes’ – HEALTH (Window Weather)

05. ‘I Really Want to Stay At Your House’ – Rosa Walton (Hallie Coggins)

06. ‘Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today’ – Nina Kraviz (Bara Nova)

07. ‘Hole In The Sun’ (feat. COS & Conway) – Raney Shockne (Point Break Candy)

08. ‘History’ – Gazelle Twin (Trash Generation)

09. ‘On My Way to Hell’ – Połoz (Tinnitus)