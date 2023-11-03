Grimes teams up with Sevdaliza on ravey new song ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’

Grimes has teamed up with Iranian Dutch artist and producer Sevdaliza, and shared the new track ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’. Check it out below.

The single marks the first time that the two artists have come together for a collaboration, and the final result is an introspective rave-inspired hit.

“Love me then let me go/ Acid rays through my bones/ Angels in a ravers heart/ Love me then let me go/ Tomorrow I’ll open my eyes/ I don’t wanna waste my youth,” Grimes sings in the opening chorus of the track before Sevdaliza joins for the verse.

Advertisement

‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ also marks Sevdaliza’s second single of 2023, following her track, ‘Ride or Die’, which arrived back in June and featured an appearance from Villano Antillano.

“Admiration and adoration turn into weapons when women challenge expectations,” the artist and producer said of the track (via Our Culture). “True liberation is breaking free from inner and outer expectations, a journey worth embracing despite the bruises.”

Check out the song below.

While 2023 has seen Sevdaliza – real name Sevda Alizadeh – release collaborations with both Grimes and Villano Antillano, her last full-length album arrived back in the summer of 2020 and was titled ‘Shabrang’.

As for Grimes, the singer and songwriter released the solo single ‘I Wanna Be Software’ and also joined forces with the Italian producer Anyma for the track ‘Welcome to the Opera’. Her last full-length LP was ‘Miss Anthropocene’ in 2020.

Advertisement

In other Grimes news, the singer has been diving headfirst into the prospect of using AI in songwriting across recent months. Earlier this year, she unveiled Elf.Tech – her own AI voice-mimicking software that allowed users to record vocals in her voice.

Similarly, just last month she also launched a partnership with CreateSafe and joined forces with Slip.stream to make 200+ GrimesAI songs available for content creators to use on any platform.