Grimes teams up with Stella McCartney for new eco-friendly Adidas collection

Grimes has teamed up with Stella McCartney to become the new face of the Adidas by Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2019 collection.

The iconic designer revealed the team-up yesterday (July 15) and hailed the Canadian singer as the “perfect embodiment” of the label’s ethos.

“She is passionate and outspoken about protecting the planet, and a true trailblazer for pushing creative boundaries and inspiring women to unlock their potential in all aspects of their lives,” McCartney said of Grimes.

Their latest collaboration comes after the singer joined Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon and actor Amanda Stenberg in 2016 as they shot the video for McCartney’s Pop perfume.

The forthcoming collection reportedly focuses on McCartney’s love of environmentally friendly fashion and features eco-friendly fabrics including recycled polyester and Econyl yarn.

“Performance and style are at the heart of every piece Adidas by Stella McCartney creates, but we believe that this shouldn’t come at a cost to the planet,” said McCartney of the designs.

“Our focus for this collection was to incorporate fabrics that help us get one step closer to our future goal of high-performing, sustainable performance wear.”

Her latest collection follows the unveiling of her Beatles inspired collection, which was modelled by Billie Eilish at Glastonbury.

Grimes, meanwhile, claims her forthcoming album will be about making climate change “fun”.