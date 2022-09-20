Grimes teases her “girl group debut” will be through songs on her new album

Grimes has teased that her “girl group debut” will happen through songs on her upcoming album, ‘Book 1’.

The musician is preparing to release the follow-up to her 2020 album ‘Miss Anthropocene’, which she recently told fans is done and could be issued in two volumes.

Writing on Twitter earlier today (September 20), Grimes shared a photo of her “AI girl group” NPC and teased their involvement with the record. “Working on my girl group debut,” she tweeted. “Their first solo songs will be on my new album.”

So far, NPC have released one single in the Chris Lake collab ‘A Drug From God’, which was shared last year. According to a press release at the time, the group are “a vehicle for experimentation in new technologies as they become available such as generative characters and music, diff types of animation, AI-assisted art as well as spiritual technology in that Grimes can create as other people in order to reduce the psychic pain of being in the public eye”.

It added that they will “hone the concepts of” Grimes’ previous records ‘Art Angels’ and ‘Miss Anthropocene’, and will “eventually be playable, customisable, and able to cater to each individual listener’s unique desires”.

Over the weekend (September 17), Grimes shared more details on ‘Book 1’, saying she had “perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave”.

Previously, the star said her new album would be a “space opera” about a lesbian AI being called Claire De Lune, “an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation”. Meanwhile, in March, a writer for Vanity Fair described the record as Grimes’ “‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ with a hint of ‘Lemonade’”.

Since the release of ‘Miss Anthropocene’, Grimes has shared the singles ‘Player Of Games’ and the manga-inspired ‘Shinigami Eyes’. The video for the latter featured cameos from BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dorian Electra and Instagram influencer Ryon Wu.