Grimes teases new release ‘Player Of Games’ for this Friday

Grimes has teased a new release titled ‘Player Of Games’ for this Friday, using a string of binary code.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – posted binary code along with the date of December 3. When translated, the binary code reads ‘Player Of Games’.

She followed that tweet up by writing “It’s real this time… Phew”. She then posted some images along with the caption ‘Player Of Games Dec 3’ and a link where fans can pre-save the release on Spotify or pre-add on Apple Music.

View all Grimes’ ‘Player Of Games’ tweets below:

It’s real this time. Phew — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 🐉 ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) November 29, 2021

In September, Grimes said her new album was “by far” her “greatest work”. Speaking to Vogue ahead of the 2021 Met Gala, her outfit for which was inspired by Dune, she said, “I… literally don’t care if anyone listens to this shit.

“I just want it to be great, to be unequivocally just great art.”

Later that month, she shared a song titled ‘Love’ on Instagram, which she said was written “in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzi” she had experienced.

Grimes has also previously teased a track titled ‘Shinigami Eyes’ on Discord in June before sharing a pre-save link for the track, as well as ‘100 Percent Tragedy’, which she later said was “about having to defeat Azealia Banks when she tried to destroy my life”.

Last week, Grimes likened being famous to being in an “emotionally abusive relationship”, following the intrusion into her relationship with ex-partner and father of her child, Elon Musk.

“I just have literally zero interest in being famous anymore,” she wrote. “My job requires being on social media. It’s equivalent to an emotionally abusive relationship to hear countless times throughout the day about what a failure I am.. just in order to do my job on the most basic level.”

Grimes dropped her fifth studio album ‘Miss Anthropocene’ in February last year. In a review, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote, “Grimes proves herself once again to be the master of her own destiny, refusing to let any outside forces steer her from the course she’s chosen for herself, even if the album itself does deviate from the expected script.

“It’s a record stuffed with imagination and packed with beauty. It’s also a fitting next step for an artist who’s built her reputation as someone who refuses to keep in step with the rest of the world.”