Grimes teases new song ‘Shinigami Eyes’ on Discord

Grimes has taken to Discord to preview a brand new song – listen to a snippet of the track, reportedly called ‘Shinigami Eyes’, below.

The track’s title is a reference to Japanese manga TV show Death Note, and also seemingly points to experimental eye surgery that Grimes claimed to have received in 2019. Doctors subsequently debunked the theory that surgery is available to eliminate blue light.

The new minute-long snippet of the song is a danceable, poppy hint at new material. Listen to the snippet of ‘Shinigami Eyes’ below.

Earlier this month, Grimes posted footage of British DJ Chris Lake playing an unreleased collaboration between the pair live to a crowd in Arizona, US.

There is currently no news of a release of either the Lake collaboration or ‘Shinigami Eyes’. The new material would mark Grimes’ first new music since she dropped a ‘rave edition’ of her most recent album ‘Miss Anthropocene’ in January.

‘Miss Anthropocene’ came out in February of 2020. In a four-star review at the time of the album’s release, NME‘s Rhian Daly said: “On ‘Miss Anthropocene’ Grimes proves herself once again to be the master of her own destiny, refusing to let any outside forces steer her from the course she’s chosen for herself, even if the album itself does deviate from the expected script.

“It’s a record stuffed with imagination and packed with beauty. It’s also a fitting next step for an artist who’s built her reputation as someone who refuses to keep in step with the rest of the world.”

Recently, Grimes shared a bizarre video in which she says that artificial intelligence is “the fastest path to communism”.

She went on to discuss how society could move to a place where no one is required to work.