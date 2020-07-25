Grimes tells Elon Musk that she “cannot support hate” after he tweets “pronouns suck”

Grimes has publicly asked her partner Elon Musk to turn off his phone after he stirred backlash with a recent tweet writing “Pronouns suck.”

Musk took to Twitter today (July 25) to condemn Twitter users with a 🌹 in their handle, which, according to Mashable, is the “best representation or the symbol of the political group, Democratic Socialists of America”.

“🌹 Twitter sucks,” Musk wrote, before putting a 🌹 in his username. Shortly thereafter, he tweeted “Pronouns suck.”

🌹 Twitter sucks — Elon Musk 🌹 (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk 🌹 (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

In a now deleted response, Grimes replied to Musk’s latter tweet asking him to turn off his phone or to give her a call.

“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic],” she wrote.

“I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

While Grimes’ reply has been deleted, Musk’s original tweet, at the time of writing, is still public.

Musk recently made headlines after declaring his support for Kanye West‘s presidential campaign, reconsidering his stance shortly after.

“We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated,” Musk tweeted, following West’s controversial interview with Forbes where he mentioned he was “pro-life” and that vaccines were “the mark of the beast.”

Grimes and Musk welcomed their first child, X AE A-XII, in May. Grimes also released her latest album, ‘Miss Anthropocene’, back in February.

In a four star review of the album, NME said that it was “stuffed with imagination and packed with beauty.”