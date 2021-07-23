Grimes tells fan that Elon Musk “doesn’t fund my career”

Grimes has told a fan that “contrary to popular belief”, her partner Elon Musk doesn’t fund her career.

The musician was looking for feedback from fans on a new song, ‘100 Percent Tragedy’, that her label, Columbia Records, doesn’t think is a contender for a single. You can hear a snippet of the track in the video below.

A fan asked the singer, “Why did u even sign to a label”, to which Grimes responded: “Need to get out of the gate-keeping of indie music and I need $ for music videos etc haha contrary to popular belief my bf doesn’t fund my career.”

The artist left independent label 4AD earlier this year and joined major label Columbia Records, which is owned by Sony Music Entertainment.

In 2018 Grimes hit out at 4AD, promising that ‘Miss Anthropocene’ would be her “final album for my shit label”. The singer said she looked forward to its follow-up that would be “my first album on a label of my choosing which im crazy stoked about”. She later apologised for the message.

Grimes liking Elon Musk for who he is rather than for his money is so much worse lmao pic.twitter.com/ldJnu7AFJe — The Beverly of Cheverly (@NickoGallo) July 22, 2021

Grimes and the Tesla and SpaceX CEO have a child together called X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed “Ash”).

The teaser for ‘100 Percent Tragedy’ follows an earlier excerpt Grimes shared of a song in her Discord that’s reportedly titled ‘Shinigami Eyes’.

On Tuesday (July 20) the artist said she was joining the Discord staff “so we can all be addicted to gaming together” on Instagram, along with a video promoting the platform.

In other news, Grimes recently shared a bizarre video in which she said that artificial intelligence is “the fastest path to communism”.

She went on to discuss how society could move to a place where no one is required to work.