Grimes’ The Weeknd collaboration is reportedly on the way soon

Grimes has teased more about her upcoming collaboration with The Weeknd, suggesting that the track will be released this summer.

The star first revealed that the team-up existed last year when replying to fans on her Discord server. After fans asked for a collaboration with the ‘Dawn FM’ musician, Grimes replied: “Hmmm surprise for yalls.” When another person asked “Grimes an weeknd collab when”, she replied: “It’s called Sci Fi.”

Now, in a new interview with Vogue China, the artist has shared more about the song. As well as claiming ‘Sci Fi’ will be released this summer, Grimes said the music video for it “will be a trip”, per fan translations. “Definitely worth watching to the end, listening to the monologues and then getting into the drama.”

An official release date for the collaboration has yet to be confirmed. When the track does arrive, it will mark the first time Grimes and The Weeknd have worked together.

Elsewhere in the interview, Grimes also discussed how her next album, ‘Book 1’, and her AI girl group NPC are linked. “They all exist in the same dimension, NPC girls literally live in ‘Book 1’ – If we were living in the cosmic lore of ‘Book 1’, NPC would be the pop girl group that dominated the culture and their EP would be called ‘Fairies Cum First’, so all these projects would come together and merge into one project at the end,” she said.

Grimes recently teamed up with Bella Poarch on her new EP ‘Dolls’, appearing on the song ‘No Man’s Land’ and starring in the video for the record’s title track. “It was fun and kind of scary [shooting those scenes], to be honest,” Poarch told NME of making the video, which saw the pair face off against each other. “Grimes and I had to go through fight training and it’s one of the coolest things I’ve done in a while.”

Meanwhile, at her DJ set at Electric Daisy Carnival in May, Grimes aired an unreleased song called ‘Welcome To The Opera’. She shared its title on Twitter, revealing at the same time she had worked with producer Anyma on it.

“I will prob drop the demo if Anyma is down but I would still like to edit the song more which will prob make u all hate me but just so it’s online for sum time,” she added.