Grimes to present keynote speech on AI in Ibiza

Grimes is set to present a closing keynote speech on artificial intelligence at the International Music Summit (IMS) in Ibiza later this month.

The Canadian musician, real name Claire Boucher, will be closing the three-day conference with a presentation sharing her insights into music tech, AI and the metaverse. The 14th edition of the summit will begin on April 26 and end on April 28, and will be co-hosted by Pete Tong and Jaguar.

“Grimes is one of the most important, impactful and creative artists of our times,” shared IMS Ibiza co-founder Ben Turner. “A true visionary – sonically, lyrically, philosophically….and then there’s that angelic voice. It is a true honour to host her at IMS for our finale keynote interview in what is a rare visit to Ibiza. She will also be performing – more news to come.”

Other figures who have previously provided the closing keynote at the event include Nile Rodgers, George Clinton and the Pet Shop Boys.

Grimes has become known for embracing technology – immersively applying it to all aspects of her musical career. She is an advocate of Ai and Web3 technologies in music and NFT art creation, boldly professing that AI is humanity’s natural evolution. Back in 2021, she spoke out on how “AI is the fastest path to communism”.

“I have a proposition for the communists,” she said. “So, typically most of the communisms I know are not big fans of AI But, if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism.”

She continued: “AI could automate all the farming, weed out systematic corruption, thereby bringing us as close as possible to genuine equality. So basically, everything everybody loves about communism but without the collective farm ’cause, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe.”

In other news, Boucher took to twitter in February and revealed that she’s writing music for the first time in a while, adding that she “forgot” how fun it is.

Earlier in the year, she provided an update about her upcoming album, ‘Book 1’, but referred to the project as a “side quest” indicating that music is not a top priority for her.

‘Book 1’ would serve as a follow up to her 2020 album ‘Miss Anthropocene’. In a four-star review, NME said: “Grimes proves herself once again to be the master of her own destiny, refusing to let any outside forces steer her from the course she’s chosen for herself, even if the album itself does deviate from the expected script.”