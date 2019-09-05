Watch Grimes turn into an ethereal goddess for new ‘Violence’ music video

There's nothing brutal about it

Grimes has dropped off her latest single ‘Violence’, along with a music video which she directed. Check it out below.

The song arrived shortly after the singer teased the new track on her Instagram earlier this week, which included Gothic artwork of blood spilling out of a globe. The post featured the caption “A new way to die!”, which was previously believed to be the single’s title.

‘Violence’ features production from Los Angeles-based producer and DJ i_o. It’s expected to appear on Grimes’ forthcoming fifth studio album ‘Miss_Anthropocene’. The song is her first offering since releasing the demo ‘Pretty Dark’ back in March. Grimes’ latest single was also accompanied by a music video, which you can watch here.

During a live chat before the video’s premiere on YouTube, Grime revealed that ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’ and ‘4AM’ – songs she had teased previously on Twitter – will be released as the next singles.

The Canadian musician born Claire Boucher previously explained that her new project will be a “concept album”. “[It is] about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. She’s composed of Ivory and Oil,” she wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram. She also added that ‘Miss_Anthropocene’ will be “highly collaborative”.

Grimes’ last LP, ‘Art Angels’, arrived in 2015. “Claire Boucher retains her alien spirit on a fourth album that dabbles in pop,” NME‘s Barry Nicolson wrote in a four-star review.

