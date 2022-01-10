Grimes wants to release a 35-track “nightcore” album

Grimes has taken to Twitter to reveal her plans to release a 35-track “nightcore” album.

According to Grimes, the nightcore record has been in the works since 2015 but she’ll only be releasing it after her upcoming album ‘Book 1’ is out.

“After my albums out I have like a 35-track nightcore album I’ve been making since 2015 that I think rly needs to come out. I don’t think it makes a ton of sense but it’s getting so absurdly long lol,” she wrote.

One fan then suggested a server that would automatically add any new demo Grimes creates, meaning fans get “a constant drip,” with the singer replying “Let’s dooooo it.”

After my albums out I have like a 35 track nightcore album I’ve been making since 2015 that I think rly needs to come out i don’t think it makes a ton of sense but it’s getting so absurdly long lol pic.twitter.com/8vZDBlcOEo — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) January 8, 2022

In December, Grimes released ‘Player Of Games’ to kick off the ‘Book1’ era which was followed by a fantasy-inspired video. Directed by Anton Tammi, the visuals see Grimes face off against a character called the Dark King (played by Andreï Pishchalnikov), battling him with weapons resembling lightsabers.

Grimes has also suggested a collaboration with The Weeknd is in the works. “Hmmm surprises for yalls,” she told fans on her Discord server. When another person asked “Grimes an weeknd collab when”, she replied: “It’s called ‘Sci Fi’.”

‘Book 1′ will be Grimes’ first album leaving 4AD and signing with Columbia. The record doesn’t currently have a release date.

The singer has also said she wants to change her main job after the release of ‘Book 1’. “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f,” she tweeted back in December. “I’m not quitting music but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

Grimes had previously teased that her forthcoming new album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Miss Anthropocene’ – was “by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done”, adding: “I actually just made the last song for it two nights ago.”