Grindr mocks Eminem over rapper’s Dolly Parton meme

The employees behind the Twitter account for gay dating app Grindr have mocked Eminem after the rapper posted his version of the ‘Dolly Parton’ meme.

Eminem’s version of the meme, which was invented by Parton when she posted four pictures of herself corresponding to different social media platforms, substituted Tinder for Grindr as the caption for a nude picture.

A number of people in the comments for the picture were keen to draw attention to the rapper’s history of homophobic language in his music.

“You call people faggots. Delete this,” wrote one user. “Aren’t u like very homophobic,” wrote another.

You call people faggots. Delete this — God is a Bottom (@DamagedBttm) January 24, 2020

Not long afterwards, the Twitter account for Grindr responded simply with: “Who?”

Eminem’s latest album, the surprise-released ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, has seen the rapper embroiled in plenty of controversy.

He was heavily criticised for referencing the Manchester Arena bombing that took place after a gig by Ariana Grande and resulted in the death of 22 people. The city’s mayor Andy Burnham and a father of one of the victims condemned the lyrics.

Elsewhere, fans of Mac Miller were unhappy that the album was released on the same day as his posthumous release ‘Circles’, while a Scottish rapper claimed that Eminem stole the concept for the record from him.

Eminem responded to his critics in an open letter. “This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you,” he said.