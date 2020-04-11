Grizzly Bear’s Chris Bear announces debut solo album

Grizzly Bear drummer Christopher Bear has announced his debut solo album under the moniker Fools. The album is titled ‘Fools Harp Vol. 1’, and will arrive on May 18 via Music From Memory.

Along with the announcement yesterday (April 10), Bear released a new single ‘Defyfe’ from the upcoming record.

Listen to ‘Defyfe’ below:

Advertisement

Bear took to Instagram to break the news. “Strange times to be announcing more music releases, but happy to see this making it’s way out into the world,” he wrote.

“When I set out to start making this collection of music last summer, the intention was simple and open ended… to make a bunch of instrumental explorations, follow intuitions, and see what might take shape. The world was in a very different place, but some of the meditative and self-reflective qualities I found in making the music feel especially relevant today as I find myself seeking comfort in briefly transporting to another world during these unknown times.

“After a few weeks of musical excavation, a loose sonic thread started to form and I wound up dubbing a few cassettes to send to a couple friends and labels. I figured I’d wind up printing a few more tape copies and putting them up on Bandcamp, but was delighted and flattered to hear back from Music From Memory with an interest in putting out the release. I have been a longtime fan of their deep and inspiring catalogue, so much gratitude to Jamie & Tako for including me… I am truly honored.”

Music from Memory’s website also features two and a half minute snippets from each song on the album, which you can listen to here.

Advertisement

Recently, Bear released a cover of ‘Ida Lupino’ by Carla Bley on April 1, also under the Fools alias. The track can be found on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://f-o-o-l-s.bandcamp.com/track/ida-lupino">Ida Lupino by Fools</a>