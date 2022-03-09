Groove Armada announce support acts for their final UK tour

Groove Armada have announced details of the support acts who will be playing on their final full live UK tour.

Andy Cato and Tom Findlay will embark on the tour next month, with live dates booked in in Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Bournemouth, Cardiff and London.

Groove Armada, who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut release this year, have now announced that Norman Jay MBE, Ewan McVicar, PBR Streetgang, Andy Baxter, Arielle Free, Ishmael Ensemble, Luke Una, Hot Blood and Warm DJ’s will support them across the tour.

You can see details of Groove Armada’s upcoming tour dates, and a breakdown of which support acts will be playing on which date, below.

April

5 – Barrowland, Glasgow (support: Ewan McVicar)

7 – O2 Academy, Leeds (PBR Streetgang)

8 – O2 Academy, Birmingham (Andy Baxter)

9 – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester (Luke Una)

10 – Motion, Bristol (Ishmael Ensemble)

14 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth (Warm DJ’s)

15 – University Great Hall, Cardiff (Arielle Free)

16 – O2 Academy Brixton, London (Ishmael Ensemble)

17 – O2 Academy Brixton, London (Hot Blood / Norman Jay MBE)

You can find any remaining tickets for Groove Armada’s upcoming UK tour by heading here.

Groove Armada will also perform at Latitude Festival this summer, while they will headline Bluedot Festival along with Björk, Mogwai and Metronomy.

“After two years away we are thrilled to be able to return with such a unique and diverse line-up to the iconic Jodrell Bank for the fifth instalment of Bluedot,” festival director Ben Robinson said in a statement last month.