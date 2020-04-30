Watch Groove Armada’s guest-heavy lockdown video for ‘Get Out On The Dancefloor’

Groove Armada have released their lockdown video for ‘Get Out On The Dancefloor’, which features a host of guest appearances — check out the clip below.

The new track is the lead single from the duo’s forthcoming new album, which will be their first studio LP since 2010’s ‘Black Light’.

Featuring stream-of-consciousness vocals provided by Empire of the Sun and Pnau frontman Nick Littlemore, the final vocal track was created by editing together hundreds of extracts of Littlemore’s vocals.

Advertisement

“As I went through the recordings of Nick, I realised there were lots of cool phrases and great deliveries we could use,” Andy Cato said about the track. “It took a very long time to find the right order for them, but once we had that line ‘get out on the dancefloor’ it felt vibey. Slotting the music underneath was the easy bit!”

‘Get Out On The Dancefloor’ has been released today (April 30), and is accompanied by a guest-heavy music video that was filmed remotely during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The clip, which you can see above, features an array of clips sent in by the likes of Rose McGowan, Sophie Ellis Bextor and UK drag star Divina de Campo, as well as a number of TikTok stars.

It was recently confirmed that Groove Armada will headline Bluedot Festival in 2021 after the 2020 edition of the festival — which the duo were due to top the bill at — was cancelled in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement