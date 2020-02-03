Groove Armada on their Glastonbury 2020 wish: “We need to be there”

Groove Armada have issued their come-and-get-me plea to Glastonbury ahead of the festival’s 50th anniversary this summer.

The ‘At The River’ duo, comprised of Andy Cato and Tom Findlay, have previously headlined the festival’s Other Stage (in 2008) and The John Peel Stage (2010).

As Worthy Farm gears up to celebrate 50 years at the top this summer, the dance pioneers are hoping to play their small part in the celebrations.

“We”d love to do it, it’s the 50th year and there’s history for us because we’ve closed the second stage,” Findlay told NME.

“We headlined the John Peel Stage too, and it was one of my favourite gigs of all time. We’ve got that history and Groove Armada need to be there – so I’m sending that out to the bookers. We’d love to play it, in some shape or form.”

It comes as the duo gear up to release a new album in 2020, their first record of original material since 2010’s ‘Black White’ and ‘White Light’.

When asked what to expect from the record, Findlay told NME: “Musically, if people liked the last record then it’s in that lane. It’s electronic music in the broadest terms, I wouldn’t say it’s dance music.

“I feel like club records work best when they’re in clubs, but we’re trying to do stuff that’s perhaps more song-based. It’s in that lane of dance music, but dance-informed music with vocals.”

When asked about the artists that the duo have been listening to, Findlay replied: “I wouldn’t say it’s a signpost for the sound of our record, but I think Tame Impala have really been impressive in what they do. I’m obsessed with Jai Paul too: it’s a bit balearic, but there’s the good side of Phil Collins there too.

“Thundercat is also fantastic too, all the stuff released on Brainfeeder. They’re the people I’m excited by. But dance music is in rude health, and it’s really exciting.”

As for their current gig plans, Groove Armada will play a Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall in March, marking their debut at the historic venue.

“We’ve had quite a long affiliation with them, lots of more clubby stuff and events in London, but this is the first time we’ve played at the Royal Albert Hall,” said Findlay of the show.

“It’s one of those venues that’s always been on my bucket list: we’ve done Brixton Academy and closed the Other Stage at Glastonbury, so it’s a honour. There’s a real sense of occasion too, that just comes with the cause.”